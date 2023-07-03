EU, UN censure desecration of Holy Quran as offensive, disrespectful

STOCKHOLM - The European Union and the UN Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC) slammed the act of desecrating the Holy Quran in Sweden's capital of Stockholm — under authorities' protection. An Iraqi citizen living in Sweden had desecrated the holy Quran in front of the capital's largest mosque, that too on the first day of Eidul Azha.
Swedish police had granted him a permit in line with free speech protections, but authorities later said they had opened an investigation over "agitation". Reacting to the "despicable act" of the public desecration of a copy of the Holy Quran, the Swedish government had on Saturday strongly condemned the "Islamophobic act committed by individuals in the country.
In a statement, Sweden’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “This act in no way reflects the opinions of the Swedish government.”
In a statement later, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said the Union joins the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its strong rejection of the burning of a Quran by an individual in Sweden.
“This act in no way reflects the opinions of the European Union,” the spokesperson said.
Burning the Quran or any other holy book is offensive, disrespectful, and a clear act of provocation, Massrali said, as Muslims protested across several nations.
The spokesperson mentioned that manifestations of racism, xenophobia, and related intolerance have no place in Europe.
“It is even more deplorable that such act was carried out on the important Muslim celebration of Eidul Azha.”
Massrali said the European Union continues to stand up for freedom of religion, belief, and expression — abroad and at home.
“Now is the time to stand together for mutual understanding and respect and to prevent any further escalation,” she said, after strong protests in Iraq.
A top official for the UNAOC unequivocally condemned the “vile act” of burning pages of the Holy Quran.
In a statement, Miguel Moratinos, the UNAOC’s High Representative, said that “such a ‘vile act’ is disrespectful to Muslims.”
Moratinos reiterated the importance of upholding the freedom of expression as a fundamental human right.
At the same time, he stressed that the desecration of sacred books and places of worship as well as religious symbols was “unacceptable and can lead to incitement of violence”.
He also reiterated that mutual respect was essential for building and promoting just, inclusive, and peaceful societies rooted in human rights and dignity for all.
In this context, the high representative recalled the United Nations Plan of Action to safeguard religious sites led by the UNAOC, which provides an overarching framework and a set of recommendations, including strengthening religious pluralism and promoting mutual respect and human dignity.