EU, UN censure desecration of Holy Quran as offensive, disrespectful
July 03, 2023
STOCKHOLM   -    The European Union and the UN Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC) slammed the act of desecrating the Holy Quran in Sweden's capital of Stockholm — under authorities' protec­tion. An Iraqi citizen living in Sweden had desecrated the holy Quran in front of the cap­ital's largest mosque, that too on the first day of Eidul Azha.

Swedish police had granted him a permit in line with free speech protections, but author­ities later said they had opened an investigation over "agita­tion". Reacting to the "despi­cable act" of the public dese­cration of a copy of the Holy Quran, the Swedish govern­ment had on Saturday strongly condemned the "Islamophobic act committed by individuals in the country.

In a statement, Sweden’s Minis­try of Foreign Affairs said: “This act in no way reflects the opin­ions of the Swedish govern­ment.”

In a statement later, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Af­fairs and Security Policy Nabi­la Massrali said the Union joins the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its strong rejection of the burning of a Quran by an in­dividual in Sweden.

“This act in no way reflects the opinions of the European Union,” the spokesperson said.

Burning the Quran or any oth­er holy book is offensive, dis­respectful, and a clear act of provocation, Massrali said, as Muslims protested across sev­eral nations.

The spokesperson mentioned that manifestations of racism, xenophobia, and related intol­erance have no place in Europe.

“It is even more deplorable that such act was carried out on the important Muslim celebra­tion of Eidul Azha.”

Massrali said the European Union continues to stand up for freedom of religion, belief, and expression — abroad and at home.

“Now is the time to stand to­gether for mutual understand­ing and respect and to prevent any further escalation,” she said, after strong protests in Iraq.

A top official for the UNAOC unequivocally condemned the “vile act” of burning pages of the Holy Quran.

In a statement, Miguel Mora­tinos, the UNAOC’s High Repre­sentative, said that “such a ‘vile act’ is disrespectful to Muslims.”

Moratinos reiterated the im­portance of upholding the free­dom of expression as a funda­mental human right.

At the same time, he stressed that the desecration of sacred books and places of worship as well as religious symbols was “unacceptable and can lead to incitement of violence”.

He also reiterated that mu­tual respect was essential for building and promoting just, in­clusive, and peaceful societies rooted in human rights and dig­nity for all.

In this context, the high rep­resentative recalled the Unit­ed Nations Plan of Action to safeguard religious sites led by the UNAOC, which provides an overarching framework and a set of recommendations, includ­ing strengthening religious plu­ralism and promoting mutual respect and human dignity.

