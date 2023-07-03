Monday, July 03, 2023
Federal Minister IPC along with Hindu Panchayat leaders meet Sindh IG

STAFF REPORT
July 03, 2023
Regional, Karachi

LARKANA - SFederal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Sardar Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari along with leader of Hindu Panchayat Seth Nand Lal met with Inspector General of Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon at SSP office Kashmore-Kandhkot, on Sunday.

 During the meeting, Sardar Ehsan Rehman Mazari told the IG Sindh that Hindus and Muslims are worried because of the unrest, the abductees should be rescued from the clutches of bandits and the unrest in the district should be ended. The IG Sindh Police has reminded the federal minister that he has given Instructions to SSP Kandhkot-Kashmore Irfan Samo in this regard.

 

 

 

STAFF REPORT

