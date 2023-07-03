FIA offloads Hungary-bound passenger over fake documents

LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has offloaded a Hungary-bound passenger at Lahore International Airport for carrying fake travel documents on Sunday. As per the details, the passenger named Shahid was try­ing to travel to Hungary. The vigilance team asked him to show his documents upon doubts that he might be travelling with fake documents. The travel documents provided by Shahid were proven fake by Federal In­vestigation Agency (FIA) officials. According to the FIA spokesperson, the passport was a fake sticker of Hunga­ry’s educational visa. The passenger was handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Gujrat for fur­ther investigation. Last month, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration staff offloaded an Afghan woman while boarding a flight to France at Peshawar airport after her passport was found fake.

DACOIT KILLED IN ENCOUNTER WITH POLICE

A dacoit was killed and another was injured in an en­counter between the Sadar police and robbers in Manga Mandi, here on Sunday. A police team, led by SP Inves­tigation Sadar Abdul Hanan, conducted a raid in Man­ga Mandi area and tried to arrest two alleged dacoits -- Shahid Ali and Abrar. Seeing the police team, the ac­cused opened fire on the police party. The police also returned the fire. In exchange of fire, Shahid Ali was killed and Abrar was seriously injured.