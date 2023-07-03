FIA offloads Hungary-bound passenger over fake documents

LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has offloaded a Hungary-bound passenger at Lahore International Airport for carrying fake travel documents on Sunday. As per the details, the passenger named Shahid was trying to travel to Hungary. The vigilance team asked him to show his documents upon doubts that he might be travelling with fake documents. The travel documents provided by Shahid were proven fake by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials. According to the FIA spokesperson, the passport was a fake sticker of Hungary’s educational visa. The passenger was handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Gujrat for further investigation. Last month, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration staff offloaded an Afghan woman while boarding a flight to France at Peshawar airport after her passport was found fake.
DACOIT KILLED IN ENCOUNTER WITH POLICE
A dacoit was killed and another was injured in an encounter between the Sadar police and robbers in Manga Mandi, here on Sunday. A police team, led by SP Investigation Sadar Abdul Hanan, conducted a raid in Manga Mandi area and tried to arrest two alleged dacoits -- Shahid Ali and Abrar. Seeing the police team, the accused opened fire on the police party. The police also returned the fire. In exchange of fire, Shahid Ali was killed and Abrar was seriously injured.