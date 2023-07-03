Monday, July 03, 2023
Firdous Ashiq calls IMF deal a good omen for country

Our Staff Reporter
July 03, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Information Secretary of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said on Monday that the agree­ment with the IMF was a victory for Paki­stan. She said her party was grateful to the Sri Lankan government for raising its voice in favour of Pakistan mention­ing that the closed doors of trade would open as this agreement would be like oxygen for the Pakistani economy.

Ms Awan said that economic stabil­ity was the goal of her party adding an agreement with the IMF was the most important need of the hour for Pakistan’s economy as the trust of friendly countries and international financial institutions would be re­stored on Pakistan.

