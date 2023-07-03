Five died, four injured in different incidents

QUETTA - At least five people including children were killed and four people were injured in various incidents across Balochistan. According to details, in the first incident, a person was killed when a speedy ve­hicle hit him to death at Inscomb Road in Quetta. The police shifted the dead body to the nearby hospital. Similarly, unknown armed persons shot and killed a person on Joint Road and fled the scene. In the third incident, unknown gunmen opened fire and injured businessman Mir Mehboob. Apart from this, Saifullah, a resident of the Ghousabad area of Quetta, drowned in the river while taking a bath to make a picnic during the Eid holidays at the picnic point Peer Ghaib area of Bolan district, 100 km away from Quetta.

THREE INJURED IN MASTUNG ROAD MISHAP

At least three people were injured in road mishap near khada- Kocha area of Mastung district on Sunday. According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to Mastung from Quetta on a motor­bike when their bike slipped on National Highway near Amanullah Kariz due to over speeding. As a result, they received injuries on the spot. The injured were shifted to Ismail Baloch Welfare Society Rescue Center where they were referred to Quetta Civil Hospital for further treat­ment processes after provision of first aid. The victims’ identity could not be ascertained so far. Levies force has reg­istered a case.