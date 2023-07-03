Monday, July 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Govt to tighten noose around human traffickers

Govt to tighten noose around human traffickers
Web Desk
10:19 PM | July 03, 2023
National

The incumbent government on Monday decided to cancel the passports and block the identity cards of the suspected human smugglers involved in the Greece boat tragedy.

According to a statement released today by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) spokesperson, North Additional Director General (ADG) Rana Abdul Jabbar and FIA Director General (DG) Mohsin Hasan Butt visited the agency's Lahore Zone where they were briefed on the status of the shipwreck investigation by Lahore Director Sarfraz Virk and Faisalabad Director Rai Ijaz Ahmed.

The Lahore and Faisalabad directors informed the senior FIA officials that 41 people traffickers had been apprehended, while 149 cases and five inquiries had been initiated in their respective zones as of yet.

Involved human traffickers will also be prosecuted for their actions under the Money Laundering Act.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1688357354.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023