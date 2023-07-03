Govt to tighten noose around human traffickers

The incumbent government on Monday decided to cancel the passports and block the identity cards of the suspected human smugglers involved in the Greece boat tragedy.

According to a statement released today by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) spokesperson, North Additional Director General (ADG) Rana Abdul Jabbar and FIA Director General (DG) Mohsin Hasan Butt visited the agency's Lahore Zone where they were briefed on the status of the shipwreck investigation by Lahore Director Sarfraz Virk and Faisalabad Director Rai Ijaz Ahmed.

The Lahore and Faisalabad directors informed the senior FIA officials that 41 people traffickers had been apprehended, while 149 cases and five inquiries had been initiated in their respective zones as of yet.

Involved human traffickers will also be prosecuted for their actions under the Money Laundering Act.