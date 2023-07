Minister of Communications Asad Mehmood has said that service areas, housing accommodation and food centers would be opened on Yarik-Hakla Motorway, soon, to facilitate motorists.

Talking to the media in Peshawar today, he said accommodation and food centers would be established in the limits of Dera Ismail Khan, Mianwali and Rawalpindi.

He further said work has been started on the plan to install an e-tolling system on the motorways and highways across the country.