Human growth and development are critical aspects of a person’s life that encompass physical, cognitive, and social-emotional changes. While physical growth is an important part of development, mental growth and development are equally significant for an individual’s success and well-being. In particular, the ability to learn new skills is essential to breaking barriers to learning and succeeding in future endeavours. This article will explore the importance of mental growth and development regarding learning new skills and breaking barriers to learning future skills that are in demand, including addressing negative behaviour.

Learning new skills is crucial for personal and professional growth. As the world continues to evolve rapidly, individuals need to develop new competencies to stay relevant and competitive in the job market. However, the process of learning new skills can be challenging, and people often face various barriers that hinder their progress. These barriers can be internal or external and can include a lack of motivation, a lack of access to resources, and negative attitudes and beliefs.

One common barrier to learning new skills is self- and social-behaviour. For example, people may believe that they cannot do something, such as learning a new language, programming, or public speaking, leading to self-doubt and low self-esteem. These negative beliefs can be a result of past experiences or societal messages, which can discourage individuals from taking risks and trying new things. Also, the initial discouragement of society diverts us from the path of prosperity and success in the field of learning and development. We should positively react to healthy criticism and ignore hateful and negative commentary or opinions.

MOHSIN IMTIAZ,

Karachi.