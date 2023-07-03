Hachiko: The world’s most loyal dog turns 100

TOKYO-The Chinese tagline on the movie poster says it all: “I will wait for you, no matter how long it takes.” It tells the true story of Hachiko, the faithful dog that continued to wait for its master at a train station in Japan long after his death. The cream white Akita Inu, born 100 years ago, has been memorialised in everything from books to movies to the cult science fiction sitcom Futurama. And the Chinese iteration - the third after a Japanese version in 1987, and the Richard Gere-starrer in 2009 - is a hit at the box office. There have been tales of other devoted hounds such as Greyfriars Bobby, but none with the global impact of Hachiko. A bronze statue of him has stood outside Shibuya Station in Tokyo, where he waited in vain for a decade, since 1948. The statue was first erected in 1934 before being recycled for the war effort during World War Two. Japanese schoolchildren are taught the story of Chuken Hachiko - or loyal dog Hachiko - as an example of devotion and fidelity. Hachiko represents the “ideal Japanese citizen” with his “unquestioning devotion”, says Professor Christine Yano of the University of Hawaii - “loyal, reliable, obedient to a master, understanding, without relying upon rationality, their place in the larger scheme of things”.