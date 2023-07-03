Hamza condemns Quran desecration

Lahore - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Hamza Shehbaz on Sunday strongly condemned desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden which severely hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the globe. In a message issued here, Hamza said that such despicable actions in the garb of freedom of expression were not acceptable at all. He said, “Islamophobia is a outcome of hatred and extremism”. Hamza Shehbaz said that legislation was needed at international level to stop rising incidents of Islamophobia. Such heinous actions by extremist elements were threat for peaceful societies, he added.

Whereas, a political party head has strongly condemned desecration of holy Quran in Sweden recently. Pakistan Markazi Muslim League President Khalid Masood Sindhu said in a statement on Sunday the incident was unacceptable and painful for the Muslims