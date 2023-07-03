Hamza Shahbaz strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Hamza Shehbaz on Sunday strongly condemned desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden which severely hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the globe. In a message issued here, Hamza said that such despicable actions in the garb of freedom of expression were not acceptable at all. He said, “Islamophobia is a outcome of hatred and extremism”. Hamza Shehbaz said that legislation was needed at international level to stop rising incidents of Islamophobia. Such heinous actions by extremist elements were threat for peaceful societies, he added.

Whereas, a political party head has strongly condemned desecration of holy Quran in Sweden recently. Pakistan Markazi Muslim League President Kha­lid Masood Sindhu said in a statement on Sunday the incident was unacceptable and painful for the Muslims.

He said that allowing pages of the holy book to be set on fire by the Swedish au­thorities on Eidul Azha in front of Muslims was intolerable. He said it was a conspir­acy to hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims in the name of freedom of speech. He said the desecration incident was the second tragic incident of Islamophobia of the West during the current year. He de­manded the government register strong protest on the incident after summoning the Swedish ambassador at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.