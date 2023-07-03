Husband kills wife over domestic issues

QUETTA - A man, in a fit of rage, opened fire and fatally shot his own wife over domestic issue in Sohbatpur district of Balochistan province. According to the police, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Shaheed Malik Muhammad Ali Police Station. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police im­mediately reached the scene. The po­lice took the body of deceased wom­an into custody and transferred it to DHQ Hospital Sohbatpur for further legal procedure. The police stated that the perpetrator managed to es­cape after committing the crime.