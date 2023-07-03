Monday, July 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Husband kills wife over domestic issues

Our Staff Reporter
July 03, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   A man, in a fit of rage, opened fire and fatally shot his own wife over domestic issue in Sohbatpur district of Balochistan province. According to the police, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Shaheed Malik Muhammad Ali Police Station. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police im­mediately reached the scene. The po­lice took the body of deceased wom­an into custody and transferred it to DHQ Hospital Sohbatpur for further legal procedure. The police stated that the perpetrator managed to es­cape after committing the crime.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1688304339.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023