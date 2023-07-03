Iran holds off sending ambassador to Sweden in protest over Quran incident

TEHRAN - Iran will refrain from sending a new am­bassador to Sweden in protest over the desecration of Holy Qu­ran outside a mosque in Stock­holm, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday. A man desecrated Holy Quran outside Stockholm’s central mosque on Wednes­day, the first day of the Mus­lim Eidul Azha holidays. Swed­ish police charged the man who burned the holy book with agi­tation against an ethnic or na­tional group. In a newspaper in­terview, he described himself as an Iraqi refugee seeking to ban it. Iran’s foreign ministry sum­moned Sweden’s charge d’af­faires on Thursday to condemn what it said was an insult to the most sacred Islamic sanctities. “Although administrative pro­cedures to appoint a new am­bassador to Sweden have end­ed, the process of dispatching them has been held off due to the Swedish government’s issu­ing of a permit to desecrate the Holy Quran,” Amirabdollahian said on Twitter on Sunday. He did not specify how long Iran would refrain from sending an ambassador to Sweden. While Swedish police have reject­ed several recent applications for anti-Koran demonstrations, courts have overruled those de­cisions, saying they infringed freedom of speech. In its permit for Wednesday’s demonstra­tion, Swedish police said that while it “may have foreign pol­icy consequences”, the security risks and consequences linked to a Koran burning were not of such a nature that the applica­tion should be rejected.