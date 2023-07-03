Monday, July 03, 2023
Iran urges France ‘to end violent treatment’ of protesters

Agencies
July 03, 2023
International

TEHRAN - Iran called on the French government Sunday to “end the violent treatment of its people” following a wave of rioting triggered by the police killing of a teenager. Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani on Twitter also urged Iranian citizens to “refrain from making unnecessary trips to France” and told those already there to avoid “conflict areas”, warning of the “insecure and unpredictable situation”. France has been rocked by a major wave of violent street protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old of Algerian origin, identified only as Nahel M., in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday. The government has deployed tens of thousands of security forces and made hundreds of arrests as rioters have ransacked shops and torched buildings and vehicles in multiple cities.

