Israel strikes hit Syria, says Syrian state media

DAMASCUS - Israel carried out air strikes in Syria near the government-held city of Homs, Syrian state news agency SANA said on Sunday, citing a military source. “The Israeli enemy carried out air strikes coming from northeast Beirut, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Homs,” SANA said, quoting the source. During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.