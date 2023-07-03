Monday, July 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Israeli forces martyr eight Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces martyr eight Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Web Desk
10:49 PM | July 03, 2023
International

In Palestine, death toll from Israeli attack on Jenin in the West Bank has risen to eight with 50 injured.

The Palestinian health ministry said dozens of Palestinians were also arrested during the overnight raids.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli forces launched missile strikes against a Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin and the adjacent area today.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry called on the world community to take action to immediately end the escalation.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry have also called on international forces to interfere in order to put an end to the violations by the Israeli authorities.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry also warned Israel against the consequences of continued violence against the Palestinians.

Tags:

Web Desk

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1688357354.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023