Israeli forces martyr eight Palestinians in occupied West Bank

In Palestine, death toll from Israeli attack on Jenin in the West Bank has risen to eight with 50 injured.

The Palestinian health ministry said dozens of Palestinians were also arrested during the overnight raids.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli forces launched missile strikes against a Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin and the adjacent area today.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry called on the world community to take action to immediately end the escalation.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry have also called on international forces to interfere in order to put an end to the violations by the Israeli authorities.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry also warned Israel against the consequences of continued violence against the Palestinians.