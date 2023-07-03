JI warns of strong reaction if powers not devolved to grassroot level

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that resis­tance offered by the Pakistan People Party against devolution of powers has been root­ed in the mindset of the party and its top brass. Addressing a press conference, held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquar­ters, here on Sunday, the JI leader continued that the PPP has withheld the powers of the elected representatives of the people in the pretext of interim period. He made it clear that the JI will issue a charter in connection with the administrative and monetary pow­ers of chairmen in towns and union councils. He asked selected city mayor Murtaza Wahab to talk to his party over devolution of powers to the grass root level under Article 140-A of the Constitution of Pakistan and warned that the PPP will have to face strong resistance, if delay tactics are used to avoid devolution of powers. Speaking on the occasion, he de­clared the establishment of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) as illegal and unconstitutional. The JI leader demanded the government to abolish the board and hand over all the relevant functionaries to the elected bodies. The JI leader also lambasted the PPP government in Sindh over creating hurdles in removal of offal and remains of sacrificial animals from neighborhoods, par­ticularly in the towns won by the JI.

Engr Naeemur Rehman also talked about the deteriorating law and order situation in the mega city. He held the PPP government in Sindh responsible for the sky rocketing street crimes in the city. He elaborated that the PPP has been ruling over the Sindh prov­ince for over one and half decades, whereas the policing system has been corrupted to its core. More than 90 percent victims of street crimes avoid approaching police because of the lack of trust in the police department.