Karachi, other cities of Sindh to receive rain on July 7 and 8

The Met Office has forecast rainfall with gusty winds in Karachi and other districts of Sindh on July 07 and 08.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has predicted heavy rainfall in Sukkur, Tharparkar, Thatta and other districts of the province under the influence of a weather system. Sindh could also receive rain on July 09, he further said.

He denied likely urban flooding in Karachi after rainfall. He said that some cities in Balochistan could be lashed by heavy rainfall, which could generate flooding in hill torrents.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall across the country from today under the influence of a westerly wave from today.

Rain, wind, thundershower with isolated heavy falls are expected in Barkhan, Sibbi, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella and Naseerabad districts of Balochistan.

The Met Office has warned that heavy falls may cause flash floods in hill torrent of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan.

It also warned of urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore.