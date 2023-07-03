Karachi’s Cattle Market generates Rs8b revenue on Eid ul Azha

KARACHI-Karachi’s Cattle Market has generated Rs8 billion in revenue on Eid ul Azha! The bustling cattle market set at Northern Bypass has emerged as a crucial economic support for the country, despite being criticized for its remote location.

The new main cattle market, the Cattle Mandi 2023, was located even farther ahead than the previous such markets at Al Asif Square and Sohrab Goth, at Northern Bypass, featuring the biggest variety of sacrificial animals from goats worth Rs40,000 to a lac, from cattle worth Rs60,000 to 10 million. According to the organizers of the cattle market, with a wide variety of livestock available, every individual found their preferred sacrificial animal, which was left empty as the sales reached record-breaking levels. Approximately 700,000 sacrificial animals were brought to the cattle market, with sales exceeding 610,000 animals this year.

The market witnessed an impressive surge in transactions, with citizens purchasing animals ranging from a value of Rs10 million rupees to more than 50,000 rupees, the organizers informed in a press release.

In addition to providing livestock, the cattle market also offered employment opportunities to a diverse range of individuals, including traders, caretakers, fodder providers, tanners, and transportation workers.

Meanwhile, the occasion of Eid ul Azha also served as a source of livelihood for numerous individuals, such as butchers, hide collectors, and wholesalers engaged in the sale and export of hides and meat.

According to the Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA), in Pakistan 6,360,000 animals were sacrificed on Eid ul Adha this year.

The association said there has been a 28% to 30% reduction in the number of animals sacrificed in the country this year. PTA has expressed fears that 35% of the animal skins collected might spoil due to heat and load shedding. The association, however, pegged the value of animals sacrificed on Eid at Rs376 billion.