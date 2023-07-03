Karachiites laud Wahab for 'taking steps' to timely remove offal

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab was praised on Monday by the citizens for "taking steps" to ensure cleanliness in the city during Eidul Azha.

Wahab visited Clifton where he declared his intention to work tirelessly to uplift the city. The mayor believed that for the sake of city's prosperity, the support of the masses was necessary.

Earlier, Wahab reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with his political opponents in an effort to bring relief to the citizens.

The Karachi mayor vowed to prioritise the issues that each town in the city was facing.

In order to address the issues afflicting the city, Wahab said, efforts were being made to include all the stakeholders.