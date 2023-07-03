Monday, July 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Karachiites laud Wahab for 'taking steps' to timely remove offal

Karachiites laud Wahab for 'taking steps' to timely remove offal
7:53 PM | July 03, 2023
National

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab was praised on Monday by the citizens for "taking steps" to ensure cleanliness in the city during Eidul Azha.

Wahab visited Clifton where he declared his intention to work tirelessly to uplift the city. The mayor believed that for the sake of city's prosperity, the support of the masses was necessary.

Earlier, Wahab reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with his political opponents in an effort to bring relief to the citizens.

The Karachi mayor vowed to prioritise the issues that each town in the city was facing.

In order to address the issues afflicting the city, Wahab said, efforts were being made to include all the stakeholders.

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1688357354.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023