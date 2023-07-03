KP IGP visits tourists facilitation centre in Abbottabad

Peshawar - In order to enhance tourists’ facilitation and provide necessary support, the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan paid a visit to the Tourists Facilitation Centre established by the traffic police at Dhamtoor by-pass road Abbottabad.

The aim of the KP IGP’s visit was to ensure smooth arrival and stay of tourists in the Galiyat region of Hazara Division while offering them a range of services and assistance. Upon his arrival, the Inspector General was welcomed by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Division Omar Tufail Gandapur and Superintendent of Traffic Police Arif Javid.

The IGP during his visit to the Tourists’ Facilitation Centre inspected the reception camp and the mobile canteen which were established specially to cater the needs of the tourists.

IG Akhtar Hayat Khan expressed the commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police to uphold rich tradition of hospitality and ensuring a comfortable experience for tourists arriving from different parts of the country.

He emphasised that no fines should be imposed on tourists during the Eid holidays, rather they should be welcomed with cold water as a gesture of warmth and hospitality.