Monday, July 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP IGP visits tourists facilitation centre in Abbottabad

Our Staff Reporter
July 03, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  In order to enhance tourists’ facilitation and provide necessary support, the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan paid a visit to the Tourists Facilitation Centre established by the traffic police at Dhamtoor by-pass road Abbottabad.

The aim of the KP IGP’s visit was to ensure smooth arrival and stay of tourists in the Galiyat region of Hazara Division while offering them a range of services and assistance. Upon his arrival, the Inspector General was welcomed by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Division Omar Tufail Gandapur and Superintendent of Traffic Police Arif Javid.

The IGP during his visit to the Tourists’ Facilitation Centre inspected the reception camp and the mobile canteen which were established specially to cater the needs of the tourists.

IG Akhtar Hayat Khan expressed the commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police to uphold rich tradition of hospitality and ensuring a comfortable experience for tourists arriving from different parts of the country.

10 one wheelers arrested  

He emphasised that no fines should be imposed on tourists during the Eid holidays, rather they should be welcomed with cold water as a gesture of warmth and hospitality.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1688304339.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023