Kundi says Bilawal is PM in making

PESHAWAR - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lead­er Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday claimed that with the support of the majority of voters, Foreign Min­ister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will be elected as the country’s premier.

Kundi fired a broadside at Ja­maat-e-Islami (JI) leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and his party. “We won’t allow the JI to use politics to spread anarchy in the country.” “JI Emir Sirajul Haq and Naeemur Rehman ought to apol­ogise since their elders opposed Pakistan’s independence,” Kundi maintained. Kundi said that the process of the payment of install­ments under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will begin from July 03 (today).

In a message for deserving wom­en under BISP here on Sunday, he urged them to collect their install­ments from the specified retailers and inform them in case of any complaint. He said that 0.9 million cards of the BISP suspended by the previous PTI government in­cluding 7000 cards of the deserv­ing women of D.I. Khan are being unblocked. He further said that the teams of BISP are formally con­tacting those people whose cards have been unblocked. So far over 2,50000 cards have been restored.

Mr Kundi said that the holders of blocked cards either contact the local office of BISP or sent message on 8171. For the re­dressal of the complaints of bene­ficiaries, he said a new system for direct recovery from banks is be­ing introduced during the current month, while the dynamic sur­vey will be continued after Eidul Azha also. PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that political unity was crucial for the country’s economic stability.

Speaking to media, Shah said, “We want to see Foreign Min­ister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as the country’s premier. The 2008 manifesto, which the PPP devel­oped, was put into practice. The party has finished its manifesto for the first time since Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.” “We will pres­ent our manifesto even before the elections,” he continued. Speaking about seat adjustments with other political parties, Shah said, “We will think about the seat adjust­ments with other political parties.”