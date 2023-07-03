Lahore ATC extends Khadija Shah's judicial remand in Askari Tower attack case

An anti-terrorism court on Monday extended judicial remand of fashion designer Khadija Shah for 14 days in the Askari Tower attack case.

The ATC judge issued the order after Ms Shah was produced before the court. He ordered police to present her again on July 17. The judge also ordered police to submit the challan in the case.

The Gulberg police station had registered a case in the arson and vandalism on the plaza in Gulberg, Lahore. As against the claim of the prosecution, the suspects held that they were wrongly implicated in the case and that they may be released on bail.

In the last week of June, a team of the United States officials also held a meeting with Khadija Shah, who is also an American citizen of Pakistan origin, at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.