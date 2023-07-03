Lahore faces electricity shortfall as demand surges amid hot weather

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has reported an increase in the demand for electricity as temperature further rises in Lahore leading to a shortfall of 100 megawatts (MW).

According to a LESCO spokesperson, the demand for electricity in the country surges to 22200 megawatts, while, the overall production is 19000 megawatts of electricity, leading to a shortfall of up to 3200 megawatts.

However, different areas of Lahore are experiencing three-hour power outages, while the citizen of rural areas is facing three to four-hour load shedding.

Lahore Electric Supply Company spokesperson mentioned that load shedding is being implemented on line loss feeders. This measure aims to prioritize areas where electricity theft and technical losses are higher, ensuring a fair distribution of available power resources.

the spokesman mentioned that the total demand for LESCO is 3600 megawatts, while the demand for the electricity supply is 3500 MW, leading to a shortfall of 100 megawatts.