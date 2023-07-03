Monday, July 03, 2023
LHC allows holding of elections for PCB chairman slot

Web Desk
12:58 PM | July 03, 2023
National

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday allowed elections for the slot of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman as it withdrew its stay order.

Justice Anwar Hussain announced the ruling on a petition filed against the PCB chairman election, which was scheduled to take place on June 27.

The petitioner argued that PCB election commissioner had illegally made changes in the board of governors formed by the interim management committee. He pleaded the court to declare the election commissioner’s action illegal, voiding his move to form the new board of governors.

During the hearing, the PCB lawyer said several petitions against the PCB elections were also pending with Justice Shahid Karim, adding that the judge had not issued any verdict.

After hearing arguments, Justice Anwar withdrew the stay order issued on June 28. He also sent the matter to the LCH chief justice, asking him to club all the cases against elections of the PCB chairman.

On June 27, the Balochistan High Court (BHC) had also stopped the PCB from holding elections for the chairman slot.

