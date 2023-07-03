Mardan police raid houses of ex-minister, MPA

Mardan - Police raided the houses of former KP minister Atif Khan and former MPA Zahir Shah Toru to arrest them for their alleged involvement in May 9 violent protest and riots, sources said.

According to sources, Atif Khan who is PTI Peshawar region president, and Zahir Shah Toru, former MPA, were charged in the first information report (FIR) filed in connection of May 9, riots and violent protests in Mardan district. Police raided the houses of Atif Khan and Zahir Shah Toru to arrest them but they were not found at their houses.

Sources said that more than 345 PTI activists were allegedly involved in the May 9 violence. Similarly, about 114 party workers were released on bail by the courts.

It is worth to mention that Atif Khan and other PTI lawmakers were also wanted to the Anti- Corruption Department on different charges of alleged corruption in development works and illegal appointments.

Majority of the PTI lawmakers and office-bearers did not celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in their houses and hujras due to fear of their arrests. However, some people of Mardan district claimed that PTI is in power in Gilgit-Baltistan and majority of the PTI activists from Mardan district have taken shelter in the Gilgit-Baltistan.