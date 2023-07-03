Massive crowd flocks to Lake View Park for post-eid BBQ parties

ISLAMABAD-During the holidays of Eid-ul-Azha, an estimated 40,000 people gathered at Lake View Park to partake in barbecue parties and festivities with their loved ones.

Located along the serene shores of Rawal Dam, the park has emerged as a preferred destination for visitors seeking a spacious and enjoyable environment, surpassing the popularity of other public parks and picnic spots in the twin cities.

The park has witnessed a surge in visitors, drawing larger crowds compared to traditional hotspots like Ayub Park and Nawaz Sharif Park, which have become increasingly overcrowded.

Visitors now seek alternative venues where they can find more space for leisure and entertainment. Fortunately, the federal capital boasts other attractions, including Japanese Park, the zoo, and the scenic track leading up to Pir Sohawa.

Nevertheless, Lake View Park stands out by offering a comprehensive range of facilities and amenities within a single location, making it an irresistible choice for visitors. Families and groups of youngsters from the twin cities and surrounding areas flocked to the limited public spaces in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, seeking a vibrant and enjoyable post-Eid experience.

Boat rides on the picturesque lake were among the highlights for visitors at Lake View Park during the weekend, adding an extra touch of excitement to their outings. The availability of such recreational activities further contributes to the park’s growing popularity and its appeal as a go-to destination for a fun-filled day out.

As the number of visitors continues to increase, authorities are working to ensure the safety and convenience of park-goers. Adequate measures are being implemented to manage the crowd and maintain a pleasant environment for everyone to enjoy.

Lake View Park has undoubtedly established itself as a top choice for those seeking a memorable post-eid celebration. Its serene location, coupled with the availability of various amenities and attractions, has made it a favored spot for families and friends to gather and create lasting memories in a joyful and relaxed atmosphere.