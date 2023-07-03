Monday, July 03, 2023
Mega sewerage project to be completed in two months: Rana Amir

APP
July 03, 2023
BUREWALA  -   Secre­tary Coordination to Chief Minister of Punjab Rana Amir Karim Khan said that the mega sewerage proj­ect of the city would be completed in the next two months and the major is­sues would be resolved. Talking to local people and journalists at his residence on Sunday, he said that the mega sewerage project was started in 2014 and initi­ated in collaboration with World Bank but was de­layed in the past due to neg­ligence. He said that special focus was being paid on the project and it would be completed in the next two months. “No negligence would be tolerated in this context as the cost of the project has already reached over Rs 500 million due to delay,” he added. 

