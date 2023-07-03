Minister emphasises upon prisoners of district jail Attock to become good citizens  

ATTOCK - State Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sardar Saleem Haidar has emphasised upon the prisoners of district jail Attock to become good citizens and not to repeat the crimes they committed in their past. He said this during his interaction with the prisoners during his visit to District Jail Attock. He was accompanied by Senior Lawyer Azmat Ali Bukhari, Media Advisor Tariq Qadri, Malik Imdad Hussain and others. The Minister advised the prisoners not to repeat their mistakes for which they are suffering now and after release from prison play their positive role in supporting their families. The minister inspected different areas including, langar khana, juvenile and ladies barracks and distributed sweets among the prisoners and offered them eid greetings. The minister said that soon roti plant will be installed in langar khana to ensure provision of fresh rotis to the prisoners.