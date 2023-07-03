Minister for spirit of sacrifice throughout year not just on Eid-ul-Azha

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information, Hajj, and Auqaf Affairs Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Sunday said that the spirit of sacrifice and forgo should be throughout the year and not just on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that Eid-ul-Azha, a religious festival, is an opportunity for the entire Muslim world to celebrate and share happiness collectively. He said, “If we always keep fresh the spirit of eternal self-sacrifice as demonstrated by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail (AS) and follow it in the true sense, then Muslims all over the world can get rid of divisions and become united and develop by leaps and bounds.”

This he said while speaking as chief guest at the special Eid show ‘De Akhtar Malghalary’ on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha at the studio of Pakhtunkhwa Radio Peshawar FM 92.2.

KP Secretary Information and Public Relations Mukhtiar Ahmed and Station Director Pakhtunkhwa Radio Ghulam Hussain Ghazi also participated in the Eid show while Prof Dr Abasin Yousafzai and producer Fitrat Burini hosted the event.

Feroz Jamal Kakakhel hailed the innovation and public acceptance of Pakhtunkhwa Radio and said, “The media as a whole can light the candles of hope in society by pulling society and people from the morass of growing anxieties and despair.

“On a question from Prof Abasin, the minister said, “Eid is not only for children but also for adults.” On Eid, he said, “Most of the families get together after a long separation away from their city or homeland, while the pilgrims also return to their homes after the obligation of Hajj and share the joys with each other.”

“The main requirement of Eid-ul- Azha is to help the neighbours, the relatives and the needy in odds and get the pleasure of the Almighty God as well. The families of martyrs should also be met and sick friends should be visited for enquiring about their health,” he maintained.

In reply to a query, Barrister Kakakhel said that incumbent caretaker government will restore the joys of the people by taking them out of the shock and frustration of the tragic events of May 9 this year. In the same way, the government will also restore the splendour of parks in the cities and provide hundreds of additional entertainment facilities to the people, he said and added they will also focus on character building by lightening the burden of children’s books and bags.

He further said that Eid-ul-Azha is also a requirement. “We must not break people’s hearts but unite them and revive the values of bringing peace, harmony and tolerance in our society, modesty and respect for others and compassion towards the younger ones,” he added.