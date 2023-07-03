Monday, July 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Minister Talha strongly condemns Holy Quran desecration in Sweden

Minister Talha strongly condemns Holy Quran desecration in Sweden
APP
July 03, 2023
International, Newspaper

MAKKAH MUKARMA    -    Minister of Reli­gious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Talha Mehmood vehemently de­nounced the desecration of the Holy Quran in Swe­den. In a resolute state­ment, he emphasized that mere condemnation is in­sufficient. Talha strongly stated, “Islamophobia is a stigma on the face of the Western world,” stressing that freedom of expres­sion cannot be shielded by such heinous acts that have deeply hurt the sen­timents of over 1.5 billion Muslims. He called upon the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) to ac­tively engage in effectively addressing such issues.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1688304339.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023