Minister Talha strongly condemns Holy Quran desecration in Sweden

MAKKAH MUKARMA - Minister of Reli­gious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Talha Mehmood vehemently de­nounced the desecration of the Holy Quran in Swe­den. In a resolute state­ment, he emphasized that mere condemnation is in­sufficient. Talha strongly stated, “Islamophobia is a stigma on the face of the Western world,” stressing that freedom of expres­sion cannot be shielded by such heinous acts that have deeply hurt the sen­timents of over 1.5 billion Muslims. He called upon the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) to ac­tively engage in effectively addressing such issues.