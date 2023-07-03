Minister Talha strongly condemns Holy Quran desecration in Sweden

MAKKAH MUKARMA - Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Talha Mehmood vehemently denounced the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. In a resolute statement, he emphasized that mere condemnation is insufficient. Talha strongly stated, “Islamophobia is a stigma on the face of the Western world,” stressing that freedom of expression cannot be shielded by such heinous acts that have deeply hurt the sentiments of over 1.5 billion Muslims. He called upon the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) to actively engage in effectively addressing such issues.