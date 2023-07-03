Monsoon rains likely to hit Pakistan from today

The Met Office has predicted entry of a monsoon westerly wave in the country on Monday to bring rainfall in the country from July 03 to July 08.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall with thunderstorm and heavy rainfall at some places on Monday evening and night.

Under the influence of this weather system, Karachi, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mithi, Chhor, Padidan, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad districts of Sindh will receive rain on 07th July and 08th July.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and other areas will receive rain with thunderstorm from July 4-7.

Rain, wind, thundershower with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Barkhan, Sibbi, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella and Naseerabad, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, D.I Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal and Okara from July 5 to 8.

The Met Office has warned that heavy falls may cause flash floods in hill torrent of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan.

The heavy rains could also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Galliyat and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore.

Loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc may be damaged during dust storm or wind-thunderstorm and heavy falls and general public is advised to stay at safe places during the period.