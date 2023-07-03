Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to summit Nanga Parbat

LAHORE-Pakistan’s pride Naila Kiani has successfully summitted 8,126-metre Nanga Parbat, the world’s ninth highest mountain.

With a death probability of 21%, Nanga Parbat is one of the most dangerous mountains in the world and has also earned the name Killer Mountain. This is definitely an extremely proud moment for the nation. After this remarkable achievement, she has become the first ever Pakistani woman to summit the world’s seven highest peaks in the world. The expedition was fully sponsored by BARD Foundation.

Kiani expresses her sentiments regarding this significant victory, stating, “Given the number of lives lost during this summit, I was filled with fear, yet fully determined to accomplishmy mission. It brings me immense joy to have once again brought global pride to my beloved country. All of my accomplishments are dedicated to my beautiful land, its people, and, most importantly, my sponsors, BARD Foundation, who consistently went above and beyond to support me on this journey.

Just recently, Kiani etched her name in history by scaling Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain at 8,849 meters above sea level, and Mount Lhotse the fourth-highest mountain in the world at 8,516 meters above sea level. She also summited Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) in 2021, Gasherbrum-I (8,068m) and K2 (8611) in July 2022, and Annapurna I (8,091m) in 2023. Naila Kiani becomes the 1st Pakistani woman to summit 7 x 8,000m+ mountains.

Managing Director of BARD Foundation Mehreen Dawood, who was extremely thrilled about this news, said, “Amidst the limited opportunities available for women in such sports, Naila stands out as a resilient soul who keeps fighting relentlessly to pursues her passion.

“We are grateful to her for inspiring us and instilling the courage to keep working towards our mission of creating a Pakistan abundant with opportunities for talented individuals. This marks only the beginning of our journey, and we aspire to foster more such exemplary figures who will serve as a source of pride and inspiration.”

It is worth mentioning here that the BARD Foundation has always played a vital role in promoting talent and paving the way for successful careers for many. The initiative undertaken by Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood believes in changing fortunes by helping competent individuals realize their potential as champions in their chosen fields. The purpose of the Foundation is to develop strong and confident individuals, with a special emphasis on skill construction and improvement. The Foundation extends assistance to anyone who has the spirit of adventure by becoming a part of their transformative journey.