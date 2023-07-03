Naran, Shogran witness massive influx of tourists during Eid vacations

Kaghan - The Kaghan, Naran and Shogran valleys on Sunday became hotspots for tourists, attracting a large number of visitors during the Eid holidays.

During a span of three days, an astounding 22,500 vehicles and 7,710 motorcycles have made their way into these breathtaking valleys. To cater to the influx of tourists, the authorities have taken significant measures by announcing the continuous opening of Babusar Top 24 hours a day over the next three days.

Families, seeking to amplify their Eid celebrations are gathering in Naran, where the crystal-clear waters of the Kunhar River in Naran have captivated fishing enthusiasts, while others enjoy the melodious music alongside the river.

Acknowledging the substantial number of incoming tourists, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) along with the administration and police, has encouraged its staff to ensure seamless guidance and assistance for the visitors.

During the three-day Eid period, an impressive number of 22,500 vehicles and 7,710 motorcycles crossed through the valleys. In order to facilitate the convenience of tourists, the district administration of Mansehra and KDA after consideration and consultation with relevant authorities has made the decision to keep Babusar Top open for 24 hours which was earlier allowed from 9am to 5pm accessible.

The scenic beauty and serenity of Kaghan, Naran, and Shogran have captured tourists from around the country. With the extra efforts of local authorities, tourists can now explore and enjoy these captivating destinations to the fullest, ensuring an unforgettable Eid experience.