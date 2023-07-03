Nasir Shah lauds efforts of LG representatives on Eidul Azha

KARACHI-Sindh Minister for Local Government (LG) Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while appreciating the efforts of all elected local government representatives of PPP and other parties on Eid-ul-Azha, said on Sunday that the enthusiasm and passion of all local body representatives for public service was praise worthy. He said that the Sindh government believed in support and cooperation of all the elected local body representatives, who had the passion to serve the people.

He said that Solid Waste and Management along with elected local government representatives made possible efforts to provide relief to the people.

Nasir Shah said that all the local bodies representatives should be active in their respective areas until the garbage and complete cleaning. He said that arrangements should be made to immediately remove the garbage from the areas.

The Minister said that the people should register their complaints on solid waste management helpline number 1128 regarding waste and sanitation. He said that action would be taken against the officers concerned, who did not address public complaints.