No one allowed to perform Hajj for free: Talha Mahmood

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood said on Sunday that nobody performed Hajj for free.

Addressing a press conference, Mahmood said: No accident happened inside Jamarat this time. About 160,000 people performed Hajj, while expressing happiness and satisfaction. Three million pilgrims came to Saudi Arabia. This was the biggest Hajj in history.

Last year there was a small Hajj, I also visited different places and met thousands of pilgrims. Our Hajj mission also helped Pakistanis a lot, he explained.

He made it clear that no other country had been allowed to interfere in the affairs of the Hajj.

Mahmood added that he had secured a quota of 179,210 pilgrims for the next year.

Today, three PIA flights departed from Saudi Arabia. Hajjs will be brought to Karachi, Lahore, and Faisalabad, he said.

The federal minister of religious affairs said, "They would follow the first-come-first-served method, from January 2024. The preparations for sending pilgrims should be completed, and visas should be completed by the end of April. In the next year, Hajj will be performed in dollars instead of rupees".

The preparations in line with arranging the visas and sending the pilgrims to Hajj will have to be completed by the end of April, next year, concluded the minister.