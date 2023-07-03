Monday, July 03, 2023
Pak,China relations to be further strengthen with passage of tiime: Khurram

Web Desk
10:45 PM | July 03, 2023
National

Minister for Power Khuram Dastgir says that Pakistan- China bilateral relations are getting strengthened with each passing day.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with celebrations on completion of 10 years of CPEC project at Head Baloki today (Monday), he said China is time tested friend and stood firm with Pakistan in difficult times.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated several key power generation projects including the Karot Hydropower Project, Thalvona, Thal, shanghai electric 1320MW, and TharCoal Power plant to meet the energy needs of the country.

The minister said K2 and K3 nuclear power plants have become very important foundation for Pakistan’s electricity generation.

