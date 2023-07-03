Pakistan calls upon Sweden to take 'stern action' over Holy Quran's desecration

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday asked the Swedish government to take strict action against the desecration of the Holy Quran.

Addressing the cabinet meeting, the premier demanded that a proper investigation should be conducted into the incident “without any interference”. He also expressed satisfaction over the emergency meeting of the Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC) in this regard.

"We condemn the Sweden’s sacrilege of Holy Quran in strongest words. Those involved in the despicable act should be brought to justice," the premier said.

The premier’s remarks come after a man desecrated the Holy Quran in Sweden’s capital Stockholm last week, resulting in strong condemnations from across the world.

On the other hand, the Swedish government Sunday condemned the desecration of the holy Quran outside Stockholm’s main mosque but avoided tendering an apology for the abhorrent incident that has deeply hurt Muslims across the globe.

The Swedish government termed the incident an “Islamophobic” act after the OIC called for measures to avoid future incidents.

“The Swedish government fully understands that the Islamophobic acts committed by individuals at demonstrations in Sweden can be offensive to Muslims,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

OIC demands urgent action to prevent desecration of Holy Quran

The OIC, during an emergency meeting held Sunday, stressed the urgent need for collective action to prevent the desecration of the Holy Quran, the holiest book of Muslims.

OIC Secretary-General, Hissein Brahim Taha, emphasised the importance of reminding the international community about the necessity of adhering to international law, which explicitly prohibits promoting religious hatred.

Pope condemns desecration of Holy Quran

Earlier today, Pope Francis said the burning of the holy Quran has made him angry and disgusted and that he condemned and rejected permitting the act as a form of freedom of speech.

"Any book considered holy should be respected to respect those who believe in it," the pope said in an interview in the United Arab Emirates newspaper Al Ittihad, published on Monday. "I feel angry and disgusted at these actions.

"Freedom of speech should never be used as a means to despise others and allowing that is rejected and condemned."