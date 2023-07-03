Monday, July 03, 2023
Pakistan, India exchange lists of civil prisoners, fishermen

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan and India ex­changed lists of prisoners in pursuance of an agreement signed between both the coun­tries. According to a press statement of Ministry of For­eign Affairs (MoFA), the list was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad . The Indian Ministry of Exter­nal Affairs also handed over the list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian custody to the Paki­stan High Commission in New Delhi. “Consistent with the provisions of the 2008 Agree­ment on Consular Access, the government of Pakistan today handed over a list of 308 Indi­an prisoners in Pakistan (42 ci­vilian prisoners and 266 fisher­men) to the High Commission of India in Islamabad,” a state­ment issued in this regard by the MoFA notified. It fur­ther added: “The government of India handed over the list of Pakistani prisoners in Indi­an jails to Pakistan High Com­mission, New Delhi. Accord­ing to the list, there are a total of 417 Pakistanis in Indian jails (343 civilian prisoners and 74 fishermen).” The government of Pakistan urged Indian au­thorities to release Pakistani prisoners who have complet­ed their sentences. “The gov­ernment of India has been urged to release and repatri­ate all those Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen, who have completed their respec­tive sentence and their nation­al status stands confirmed,” the statement added. Pakistan and India exchange the lists of prisoners in each other’s cus­tody on 1st January and 1st July, every year. The exchange takes place in pursuance of the Agreement on Consular Access, signed on 21 May 2008.

