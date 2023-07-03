Pakistan, India exchange lists of civil prisoners, fishermen

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and India exchanged lists of prisoners in pursuance of an agreement signed between both the countries. According to a press statement of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the list was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad . The Indian Ministry of External Affairs also handed over the list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian custody to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. “Consistent with the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, the government of Pakistan today handed over a list of 308 Indian prisoners in Pakistan (42 civilian prisoners and 266 fishermen) to the High Commission of India in Islamabad,” a statement issued in this regard by the MoFA notified. It further added: “The government of India handed over the list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi. According to the list, there are a total of 417 Pakistanis in Indian jails (343 civilian prisoners and 74 fishermen).” The government of Pakistan urged Indian authorities to release Pakistani prisoners who have completed their sentences. “The government of India has been urged to release and repatriate all those Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen, who have completed their respective sentence and their national status stands confirmed,” the statement added. Pakistan and India exchange the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on 1st January and 1st July, every year. The exchange takes place in pursuance of the Agreement on Consular Access, signed on 21 May 2008.