Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi says that Pakistan People’s Party has given numerous development projects to Tank.

Addressing a public gathering in Gul-e-Imam area in Tank today (Monday), he said PTI raised a slogan of ‘Naya Pakistan’ but did not fulfill its promises despite remaining in power for four years

He expressed the hope that the journey of development would be restored in the area.