Pakistan to appoint new envoys in world’s powerful capitals

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has decided to appoint new ambassadors in three most power­ful capitals of the world including Beijing, Moscow and Washington.

The foreign office has sent a sum­mary for the appointment of new ambassadors to the United States, China and Russia. The government has already decided to call back in­cumbent ambassador to the United States Masood Khan for failing to counter PTI lobbying in Washington against PDM government.

In the summary for the appoint­ment of new ambassadors, the names of the two senior diplomats have been recommended which are Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and Ambassador Khalil Hashimi. Ambas­sador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi is currently serving as Pakistan’s ambassador to UAE and ambassador Khalil Hashimi is serving as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva.

It’s interesting to note that Ambas­sador Khalil Hashimi has already been named as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Moscow. In the second summary , the foreign office has recommended the names of Ambassador Shafat Ali khan and Ambassador Nabeel Munir.

Shafqat Ali Khan is current­ly serving as Pakistan’s Ambassa­dor to Moscow and Nabeel Munir is serving as Pakistan’s Ambassador to South Korea. Shafqat Ali khan has already completed his 3 years ten­ure as ambassador in Moscow and is likely to return to Islamabad.

The current Ambassador of Paki­stan to Beijing Moin ul Haq has al­ready reached superannuation and is currently working till further orders.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take a final decision after con­sulting Foreign Secretary Dr Asad M Khan and SAPM Tariq Fatemi. Ear­lier, there have been unconfirmed reports that the name of Dr Mali­ha Lodhi, former ambassador to the US twice, was also under consider­ation; however, due to the strong op­position from Foreign Minister Bil­awal Bhutto Zardari, the name of Dr Lodhi was dropped. If done, it would be the first time that 3 career diplo­mats would be serving in three P-5 countries. Meanwhile Pakistan’s Am­bassador-Designate to Iran Muda­sir Tippu, High Commissioner-Desig­nate to UK Dr Muhammad Faisal are expected to proceed to the new host countries by the end of current month.