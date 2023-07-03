Pakistan to appoint new envoys in world’s powerful capitals

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has decided to appoint new ambassadors in three most powerful capitals of the world including Beijing, Moscow and Washington.
The foreign office has sent a summary for the appointment of new ambassadors to the United States, China and Russia. The government has already decided to call back incumbent ambassador to the United States Masood Khan for failing to counter PTI lobbying in Washington against PDM government.
In the summary for the appointment of new ambassadors, the names of the two senior diplomats have been recommended which are Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and Ambassador Khalil Hashimi. Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi is currently serving as Pakistan’s ambassador to UAE and ambassador Khalil Hashimi is serving as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva.
It’s interesting to note that Ambassador Khalil Hashimi has already been named as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Moscow. In the second summary , the foreign office has recommended the names of Ambassador Shafat Ali khan and Ambassador Nabeel Munir.
Shafqat Ali Khan is currently serving as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Moscow and Nabeel Munir is serving as Pakistan’s Ambassador to South Korea. Shafqat Ali khan has already completed his 3 years tenure as ambassador in Moscow and is likely to return to Islamabad.
The current Ambassador of Pakistan to Beijing Moin ul Haq has already reached superannuation and is currently working till further orders.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take a final decision after consulting Foreign Secretary Dr Asad M Khan and SAPM Tariq Fatemi. Earlier, there have been unconfirmed reports that the name of Dr Maliha Lodhi, former ambassador to the US twice, was also under consideration; however, due to the strong opposition from Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the name of Dr Lodhi was dropped. If done, it would be the first time that 3 career diplomats would be serving in three P-5 countries. Meanwhile Pakistan’s Ambassador-Designate to Iran Mudasir Tippu, High Commissioner-Designate to UK Dr Muhammad Faisal are expected to proceed to the new host countries by the end of current month.