Pakistan wants trade, not aid: Bilawal Bhutto

FM vows to strengthen trade, diplomatic ties with Japan: Terms May 9 riots as condemnable, regrettable: Overseas Pakistanis are asset for country: Meets representatives of the Japan International Development Agency.

TOKYO - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhut­to-Zardari on Sunday declared his intention to boost trade and pro­mote diplomatic ties with Japan.

The PPP Chairman, on his maiden visit to Japan, said Pakistan needed trade and not aid. Addressing Paki­stani community in Tokyo on Sun­day, Bilawal maintained that the ba­sic philosophy of Pakistan’s foreign policy had been that they wanted trade and not aid. “This is my first visit to Japan and the purpose of my visit is to promote trade between the two countries,” he added.

The foreign minister once again termed the May 9 riots as con­demnable and regrettable. He ap­preciated Japanese contributions to technology. He underscored the importance of Pakistanis living abroad, saying, “The overseas Paki­stanis are our assets, who are play­ing vital role to promote bilateral ties between Pakistan and Japan. Our population consists of 65 per­cent youth and we want Pakistani youth to get employment in Japan”

He also mentioned the country’s potential in the IT sector, saying the steps had been taken to improve youth’s skills. Bhutto-Zardari em­phasised his commitment for boost­ing agricultural exports between Pakistan and Japan. He praised the country’s mangoes, saying, “Man­goes from this country are eaten by people all over the world.”

Bhutto-Zardari met with repre­sentatives of the Japan Interna­tional Development Agency (JICA) and the Japan External Trade Orga­nization (JETRO) to discuss poten­tial for trade and investment.

Miss Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was also present in the meetings along with the Foreign Minister. The For­eign Minister said both countries could benefit from investment in agriculture and livestock.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in­cumbent government was working on economic diplomacy to bring prosperity in the country.

He said Pakistan could learn from Japan’s advancement in Informa­tion Technology and other fields.

The Foreign Minister said during his meeting with Japanese leader­ship and entrepreneurs, he would urge them to enhance trade and in­vestment in Pakistan. He said gov­ernment could exploit this human resource through skills based ed­ucation and training. The Foreign Minister urged Pakistani over­seas particularly businessmen to play their role for increase in trade between two countries and also strengthening of bilateral re­lations. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari interacted with a number of Japanese business exec­utives and representatives of Japan International Cooperation Agency and Japan External Trade Organi­zation in Tokyo on Sunday.

During the meetings, the mat­ters related to bilateral coopera­tion in trade and investment came under discussion.