Pakistan wants trade, not aid: Bilawal Bhutto

TOKYO - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday declared his intention to boost trade and promote diplomatic ties with Japan.
The PPP Chairman, on his maiden visit to Japan, said Pakistan needed trade and not aid. Addressing Pakistani community in Tokyo on Sunday, Bilawal maintained that the basic philosophy of Pakistan’s foreign policy had been that they wanted trade and not aid. “This is my first visit to Japan and the purpose of my visit is to promote trade between the two countries,” he added.
The foreign minister once again termed the May 9 riots as condemnable and regrettable. He appreciated Japanese contributions to technology. He underscored the importance of Pakistanis living abroad, saying, “The overseas Pakistanis are our assets, who are playing vital role to promote bilateral ties between Pakistan and Japan. Our population consists of 65 percent youth and we want Pakistani youth to get employment in Japan”
He also mentioned the country’s potential in the IT sector, saying the steps had been taken to improve youth’s skills. Bhutto-Zardari emphasised his commitment for boosting agricultural exports between Pakistan and Japan. He praised the country’s mangoes, saying, “Mangoes from this country are eaten by people all over the world.”
Bhutto-Zardari met with representatives of the Japan International Development Agency (JICA) and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to discuss potential for trade and investment.
Miss Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was also present in the meetings along with the Foreign Minister. The Foreign Minister said both countries could benefit from investment in agriculture and livestock.
He said Pakistan could learn from Japan’s advancement in Information Technology and other fields.
The Foreign Minister said during his meeting with Japanese leadership and entrepreneurs, he would urge them to enhance trade and investment in Pakistan. He said government could exploit this human resource through skills based education and training. The Foreign Minister urged Pakistani overseas particularly businessmen to play their role for increase in trade between two countries and also strengthening of bilateral relations. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari interacted with a number of Japanese business executives and representatives of Japan International Cooperation Agency and Japan External Trade Organization in Tokyo on Sunday.
During the meetings, the matters related to bilateral cooperation in trade and investment came under discussion.