Monday, July 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan will come out of all problems: Kamran Tessori

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 03, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday said that a political party, carried out attacks on May 9, was criticizing a recent agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and it would fail in all its nefarious designs. He said that the country was facing economic challenges and hoped that it would come out of all problems.

The Governor said that all-out efforts were being made to make the country strong at all levels. He said that Information Technology (IT) course entry test would be conducted soon. Kamran Tessori said he had asked IT minister to provide 100,000 laptops for the youth. He said that Hujjaj had returned with prayers for their children. He said that their prayers also saved the country from the clouds of default. He further said that the prays of Hujjaj resulted in deal with IMF. The Governor hoped that the coalition government would do something for the development of the country.

Governor committed for welfare of people

10 one wheelers arrested  

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that when he took the charge of Governor, he committed himself to do whatever he could do for the welfare of the people. He stated this in a reception held in recognition of his services by businessman and CEO unity foods Farrukh Amin at his residence. The Governor said that he was thankful to God for providing him a chance to serve the people on the occasion of Eidul Azha. Kamran Tessori also thanked the people, who cooperated with him while serving the people. On the occasion, famous industrialist Aqil Karim Dhedhi, and other businessmen were also present.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1688304339.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023