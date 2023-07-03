Pcmea striving to make int’l carpet exhibition a success: Usman Ashraf

LAHORE-The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf Sunday said that contacts are being held with the international investors and purchasers of Handmade International Carpet Exhibition scheduled to be held in October this year in Pakistan.

The PCMEA senior vice chairman also expressed the hope that Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and other relevant departments of the government will cooperate and extend their complete support in holding the international exhibition and making the exhibition a success. Chairing a meeting to review the international carpet exhibition arrangements, he appreciated the agreement between the Government of Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF). He termed the agreement a major success and said that the country will be stabled economically due to this agreement. The meeting was also attended by Chairman Carpet Training Institute Ejazur Rehman, Senior Central leaders Abdul Rauf Malik, Parvez Hanif, Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Muhammad Akbar Malik, Major (retd) Akhtar Nazir, Shahid Hassan, Umair Usmain and others. The participants of the meeting were briefed about the preparations and arrangements being made for holding the international carpet exhibition. Usman Ashraf has urged the government to devise a policy for approaching the international markets, especially the countries which were ignored earlier. He also demanded for formation of a contact directory by the Pakistanis missions abroad and asked the government to direct the missions abroad to work on the contact movement. He added that all the missions abroad should invite the carpet investors and importers at the missions and brief them about the handmade Pakistani carpet and their utilities. He said that all Pakistanis manufacturers and exporters should also be educated about the preparations of the quality of products for a positive and attractive result in international market. He said correspondence was being started with foreign buyers in advance and the association was also considering the proposal of sending delegations to countries where Pakistani products were in high demand. He also suggested the support to Pakistani manufacturers and delegations so that they could be able to prepare export quality products. The PCMEA senior vice chairman also hoped that the forthcoming international exhibition in Pakistan will be a milestone for Pakistani manufacturers and exporters to get access in international markets.

He said that contacts are on with international participants of the exhibition and urged the Pakistan Trade Development Authority and other departments to extend the help to the PCMEA in extending the invitations and work for a success exhibition. He said that this exhibition will be a milestone for Pakistani industries, which could also help the government by providing the opportunities of employment to unemployed people. “Our goal is to convince the maximum number of foreign buyers to participate in the exhibition. We request the government to cooperate with us in this regard so that the foreign buyers can be offered the best hospitality package,” he said. He said that by holding a successive exhibition in Pakistan could build country’s soft image among the world and added that the exhibition could prove to be an effective platform for the promotion of handmade carpets of Pakistan. It is pertinent to mentioned here that the 39th World Exhibition of Carpets is being held during October 2023 in Lahore to attract international buyers.