PIA starts post-Hajj operation to bring hujjaj back from KSA

ISLAMABAD - PIA’s post-Hajj operation of bringing back huj­jaj from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan began on July 2, PIA spokesman said here on Sunday. The first post-Hajj flights reached Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar on Sunday bringing back more than 1300 hujjaj. PIA brought back more than 377 hujjaj to Karachi, 392 to Islamabad, 323 hujaj to Lahore and 276 hujjaj to Peshawar. The hujjaj of first flight to Karachi were welcomed and received by Governor Sindh, Kamran Tessori, PIA Airport Station Manager Javed Pechuho along with officials of PIA Passenger Handling Services and hujjaj were presented rose garlands. Officials of CAA were also present to welcome the hujjaj. At Islamabad Airport, hujjaj were welcomed and received by senator Talha Mehmood, who also ac­companied the hujajj on same flight from Jeddah.

The hujjaj at Lahore Airport were welcomed and received by PIA Airport Station Manager Ali Abbas Shah and officials of passenger handling services of PIA, while the hujjaj at Peshawar Air­port were welcomed and received by PIA and CAA officials. PIA officials welcomed and received the hujjaj at all Airports and presented rose gar­lands. PIA will operate nearly 268 flights to bring back 61,467 Hujjaj to Pakistan. Nearly 41,000 goverment scheme hujjaj, 19,000 private hujjaj and 600 khuddam from Jeddah and Madinah Air­ports will arrive Pakistan through PIA flights. PIA will operate direct Hajj flights to Karachi, Islam­abad, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Peshawar. PIA has made special arrangements for Hujjaj at Jeddah and Madinah Airports with Hajj teams for facilitation of Hujjaj. PIA post-Hajj Operation will conclude on 2 August 2023.