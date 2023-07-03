Monday, July 03, 2023
PM expresses grief over martyrdom of six security personnel in Balochistan

PM expresses grief over martyrdom of six security personnel in Balochistan
Web Desk
2:53 PM | July 03, 2023
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says our national resolve is unwavering against all such efforts that want to disrupt peace in Balochistan.

In a tweet on Monday, he said peace and development in Balochistan are our priority.

The Prime Minister also expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of six security personnel including Major Saqib Hussain in Sherani and Kech districts of Balochistan. He said sacred blood of the martyrs is a debt on the nation.

The Prime Minister said peace and stability in Pakistan has only become possible due to sacrifices of valiant sons of the nation and soldiers of our forces are an iron wall against internal and external enemies.

