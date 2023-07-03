Monday, July 03, 2023
PM’s relief package at utility stores announced
Web Desk
3:20 PM | July 03, 2023
National

In order to provide relief to the masses in skyrocketing inflation, the federal government has decided to continue PM’s relief package at the utility stores.

According to the PM’s relief package worth Rs30 billion, there will be a subsidy for the masses on the purchase of sugar, ghee, flour, pulses and rice from utility stores across Pakistan.

It may be noted that the PM relief package earlier expired on June 30, as the financial year 2022-23 ended. The new relief package will remain enforced till the end of FY2023-24, the sources said.

It may be noted that the federal government in the month of June decided to continue the Prime Minister’s Relief Package at utility stores to provide relief to the general public.

According to the details, the government has made the decision to continue the Prime Minister’s Relief Package to combat inflation.

