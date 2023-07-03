PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Monday) in Islamabad to discuss economic and political situation in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss a nine-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, the meeting will also cover the issue of extending the stay of Afghan refugees in Pakistan. The Afghan refugees' two-year extension had ended on June 30. While the Home Ministry has advocated for an additional six-month extension.

According to sources, along with the potential ratification of the five-year national sports policy, the HEC Amendment Bill is also part of the agenda of the cabinet meeting.

The matter in line with the waste disposal project in Islamabad is also be part of the meeting agenda.