PM to attend SCO meeting via video link tomorrow

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of States in videoconference format on Tuesday.

Invitation to the Prime Minister to attend the meeting has been given by Indian Prime Minister in his capacity as the current Chair of the SCO.

During the meeting, the leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues and chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO member states.

This year, the SCO Council of Heads of States will also welcome Iran as a new member of the organization.

The Prime Minister's participation in the meeting illustrates the high importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO, as an important forum for regional security and prosperity, and enhanced engagement with the region.