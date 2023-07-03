Monday, July 03, 2023
PM to attend SCO summit tomorrow via video link

Our Staff Reporter
July 03, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the 23rd meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State being held in video-conference format tomorrow. The invitation to the Prime Minister to attend the SCO Council of Heads of State was extended by the Prime Minister of India in his capacity as the current Chair of the SCO.

At the forthcoming Council of Heads of State meeting, the highest forum of the SCO, the leaders will deliberate on im­portant global and regional issues and chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO Member States. 

This year, the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting will also welcome Iran as a new mem­ber of the organization. Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif’s participation in the meeting il­lustrates the high importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO as an important forum for regional security and prosperity, and en­hanced engagement with the region.

Our Staff Reporter

